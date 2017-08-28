Why are young English batsmen failing in Tests?

#5.Players disinterested

. ​​England's recent success in the Test series against South Africa signified their strength in Test cricket but it also exposed some gaping holes that exist in their team.One of the major concerns for English cricket is their fragile middle order. Joe Root's terrific form has overshadowed the failures of their middle order while the trio of Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow have bailed the team out on several occasions repairing the blunders committed by the middle order.From 2014, 23 players have batted in the middle order for England. In the same time span, South Africa tried 16 players in the same slot while Australia had 21. India, on the contrary, had 18 players.Since the retirement of Andrew Strass, England is struggling to find a batting partner for Alastair Cook while apart from Joe Root the middle order has looked vulnerable for a long period.The likes of James Vince, Garry Ballance, and Ben Duckett have been offered their chances but their limitations have been exposed mercilessly.So what is the issue with English cricket's new recruits? Why are they failing consistently? What is ailing them?Here is an analysis of the reasons behind their failure.Compared to Tests, the limited overs format provides more incentives for players and hence players in current era have prioritized ODI and T20 cricket.The situation is same in England.The current crop of players knows that T20 skills can earn them a massive amount of money while Test match skills provide heavy admiration and little money.The choice is simple and it has resulted in England's Test cricket looking doomed in future. There is nothing in return for young English batsmen to hold on to Test cricket and hence they are switching on to other lucrative options.Test cricket has few patrons left in England and this fact has prevented young English cricketers from taking up Test cricket and excelling in it.​