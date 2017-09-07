Why Roston Chase is a promising all-rounder

#5. Performances in domestic cricket

. ​West Indies' historic win at Headingley against England has rejuvenated Caribbean Test cricket. The victory reflected West Indies' potential and has injected the faith in the team that they can form a unit which is capable of winning Tests.An essential cog in a winning Test team is an all-rounder and currently, in the West Indies' team, that role is been played by Roston Chase. The off-spinner bats in the lower order and is effective with the bat as well as with the ball.A batting average of 41.42 in 22 Test innings and 24 wickets in 16 innings do justify his talent and hence the Barbadian cricketer is a promising talent that can blossom into an ideal all-rounder in Tests.Here are five points that prove Chase's worth as a promising all-rounder.​An international cricketer on most occasions comes to the limelight through domestic cricket. Performances in domestic cricket reflect the talent and the abilities of the players and provide a glimpse of how their future might look like.The same is the case with Chase. He made his Test debut in 2016 based on his sterling showing in the 2015-16 domestic season, 'Professional Cricket League'. During that season he was phenomenal with the bat and his bowling figures were impressive as well.In ten matches, the right-hand batsman scored 710 runs at an average of 59.16. During the same year, his bowling improved effectively. He averaged a mere 17.26 with the ball and had 23 wickets to his name.Most importantly, against Guyana, a team with strong batting line-up, he claimed five-wicket hauls in both innings.In his overall career, Chase has featured in 53 first-class games and has scored more than three thousand runs. He averages 45.40 with the bat while his bowling average is 28.91. He has 89 wickets to his name in 73 innings.His fabulous show in domestic cricket makes a strong case for Chase as a promising all-rounder.​