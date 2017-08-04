Virat Kohli records: 5 unbelievable records held by Kohli

The story of 4 successive double-centuries

Through sheer hardwork, Virat Kohli has scripted some unbelievable records. ​Making a mark. Stamping one’s authority. Moulding a legacy.As each sportsperson readies to take the field, the ultimate desire to excel by exceeding all expectations runs forth. With the fine picture of the former legends flashing by at regular intervals, he yearns for his own spot amidst the greats of the game.The dream starts with playing for the country. It unfolds into the first Test ton. Small milestones are then set, to be breached as the career progresses. While the ordinary convince themselves with the small successes accorded, the best ones refuse to stay silent even after the world around them continues to applaud their efforts.Pushing ahead for greater glories and higher pinnacles, these players slowly continue to conquer it all, breaking and making their own records. The legacy of these players lingers on, with their contributions standing the test of times.Starting off as a brash youngster, Virat Kohli, through sheer hardwork and a strict regime has toppled all competition to cement his place as one of the finest cricketers in the modern era and in the process has scripted some of the most unbelievable records in the cricketing world. Four series. Four successive double centuries. The first player to do so.With India slated to play 17 Test matches from July 2016 to March 2017, skipper Virat Kohli took the phrase “leading from the front” in all sincerity, scoring double-centuries at will. The Delhiite started his streak against the West Indies, scoring his maiden double hundred at Antigua, thus becoming the first Indian skipper to score a double ton away from home.He carried forward his perfectly timed 200 against the West Indians in the very next series against New Zealand with yet another brilliant knock of 211 in the 3rd Test match at Indore. Kohli refused to show any signs of faltering in the following series against England as well, notching up his third double century in Mumbai, with a trademark knock of 235 runs.Just when the fraternity had unanimously termed him as the finest batsman of the present era, he vindicated the praises with yet another 204 over a hapless Bangladesh, in the one-off Test succeeding the England series.4 series. 4 double hundreds. Surpassing Sir Don Bradman and Rahul Dravid, who had three double hundreds in consecutive series, Kohli also became the first ever Test captain to score 3 or more double hundreds in a single season.With an astonishing 1252 runs scored in 12 matches at home courtesy his gutsy knocks, the 28-year old now holds the record for the most runs in a home season as captain, surpassing Graham Gooch’s tally of 1058, which had been made way back in 1990. ​