Top 5 One Day Internationals held in Chennai

#5 Pakistan beat India by 35 runs, 2012

Nasir Jamshed's classy ton ensured victory for Pakistan. ​The M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is an iconic ground in India, and has been witness to several riveting encounters in the limited-overs format. To date, 21 One-Day International games have been organised at the stadium.India’s record at the ground isn’t disappointing by any stretch of the imagination. In 12 games, they won six and lost four, with two games called off due to rain.Apart from India, other nations too have also dished out some jaw-dropping encounters at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.As we wait for the first ODI between India and Australia at the same venue, we take you through the five best matches in Chennai. ​In 2012, Pakistan toured India for a One-Day and a T-20 International series. In the first ODI in Chennai, Pakistan blazed away to a rollicking start as India were reduced to 29/5 in the first ten overs of the game.Junaid Khan was the wrecker-in-chief, as he picked up four wickets in his opening spell. However, India clawed their way back into the contest through a hard-fought century from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He also received support from Suresh Raina and Ravichandran Ashwin.During Pakistan’s run-chase, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a couple of early wickets to push their opposition back on the back-foot. However, Nasir Jamshed put his head down for a brilliant hundred that helped Pakistan take a lead of 1-0 in the series.​