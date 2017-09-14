Top 5 innings played by Indian batsmen against Australia

#5. Rohit Sharma - 209 runs at Bengaluru, 2013

Rohit Sharma's innings against Australia in 2013 impressed fans. ​India's ODI unit is known for its batting strength. Since ages, India's top order has witnessed the presence of several world class batsmen who stamped their supremacy by scoring a mountain of runs against all attacks and on all kinds of surfaces.Some of these players played their best knocks against the best bowling unit of the modern era, Australia and have inked their name forever in the record books. With the India-Australia ODI series kick-starting in few days, let us relive those top five magical moments when Indian batsmen dominated the Aussies and displayed their class.​After struggling to convert his potential into effective performances for six years, Rohit Sharma finally found his mojo when he was asked to open the innings for India.He looked effective in his initial appearances at the top of the order and against Australia in the home series in 2013, he demonstrated how destructive he could be.His best performance of the series came in the last and deciding ODI. Batting first on a flat Bengaluru pitch, the Indian opener unleashed all his strokes and scored boundaries at will. He added more than a hundred runs for the first wicket with Dhawan and took complete toll of the powerplay overs.In the middle overs, Rohit kept the scoreboard ticking and went berserk in the death overs. His hundred came off 114 balls, his 150 off 140 balls and the last 50 runs in only 16 balls.In the 46th over, the Indian opener collared Xavier Doherty for three sixes and two fours to accumulate 26 runs. That was arguably the epitome of Rohit's unadulterated aggression.​