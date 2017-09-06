Sri Lanka vs India 2017: One-off T20I, 5 talking points

#5 Munaweera makes up for lackluster ODI debut

Kohli's sensational form paved the way for yet another series win for the Indians. ​Virat Kohli-led India cruised to another comfortable victory in the one-off T20 against their unfortunate rivals, chasing down 171 in the final over of the game. Despite the game heading to the final over, India barely lost their grip on the contest. Kohli and Manish Pandey put on 119 for the third wicket that helped India chase down a slightly challenging total.Earlier, Dilshan Munaweera slammed an aggressive half-century while debutant, Ashan Priyanjan hit 40 to take Sri Lanka to 170 after Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav wreaked havoc on the middle-order. Malinga then sent back Rohit Sharma early in India's chase while Rahul fell to Seekkuge Prasanna after a decent start. Kohli and Pandey then joined hands and led India to a comfortable victory.Have a glance at the talking points from the lone T20 in Colombo.Dilshan Munaweera had a rather harsh introduction to ODI cricket last week, being exposed to a well-oiled Indian bowling attack in the final two ODIs. However, overcoming his struggles, the dynamic batsman slammed a superb half-century in the one-off T20.He began with a pristine cover drive off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and followed it up with an agricultural swipe through square leg two balls later. He then greeted Yuzvendra Chahal with back to back sixes and would later hit him for two more in an over.Munaweera was all class today and proved that he has it in him to thrive on the biggest stage. The blitzkrieg from Munaweera helped Lanka get off to a good start although they lost their way later in the innings.​