Sri Lanka vs India 2017: 5 things that India did right to beat Sri Lanka

#4 Good batting by the lower middle-order batsmen

Fifties from Wriddhiman Saha, Ravi Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja helped India cross 600. India’s tone had been set by the 217-run partnership between Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane with both batsmen continuing their good form in the series. Following Cheteshwar Pujara’s dismissal for 133, Rahane was given brilliant assistance at the crease by Ashwin and after his departure for 132, Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha continued to keep India’s scoreboard ticking.Ashwin went on to reach his 50 before being dismissed shortly after for 54. Hardik Pandya came on to bat and he hit three boundaries before perishing in the attempt of clearing long off. At that point, India were 496/7 as Ravindra Jadeja joined Wriddhiman Saha.Both players were batting patiently and Saha soon reached his half-century. Jadeja then gradually began to show some aggressive intent as he began to hit some big shots. Following Saha’s dismissal for 67, Jadeja played some brilliant shots en route to his fifty. He ended on 70 from 85 deliveries as India wrapped up their innings at 622/9.Pujara and Rahane’s centuries were vital for India’s cause but had it not been for the fifties made by Saha, Ashwin, and Jadeja, India might have had to wait longer for the win.​