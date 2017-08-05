Home
Mail
Search
News
Cricket
Movies
Lifestyle
Celebrity
Flickr
Mobile
Answers
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
Follow us
Home
India T20
Live Score
Ongoing Series
Teams
Upcoming
Archive
Photos
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
In Pics, Sri Lanka vs India, Second Test, Day 3
News18
5 August 2017
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
Cricket
live
Live
Recent
Upcoming
4th Test
Current Run Rate 3.21
England
South Africa
SA 220 / 9 (68.3 Overs)
ENG 362/10
Manchester. England
2nd Test
Current Run Rate 3.48
Sri Lanka
SL 209 / 2 (60 Overs)
India
SL 183/10; IND 622/9
Colombo. Sri Lanka
What to read next
England senses series victory with South Africa 220-9
Associated Press
Evergreen Jimmy a talent to savour after christening Old Trafford's Anderson End
Omnisport
Evergreen Jimmy a talent to savour after christening Old Trafford's Anderson End
Yahoo7
England's Anderson presses home advantage
Reuters
Anderson presses home advantage
Reuters
CPL 2017: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by 4 wickets
CRICKETNMORE.com
England vs South Africa 2017: Anderson Wrecks Havoc As Hosts Take Charge
News18
Ashwin warns dominant India: Win won't come easy
Omnisport
Ashwin warns dominant India: Win won't come easy
Yahoo7
South Africa under pressure after Bairstow's crucial 99
Reuters
James Anderson steals the show with four wickets as England take control of final Test against South Africa
The Independent
James Anderson steals the show with four wickets as England take control of final Test against South Africa
The Independent
James Anderson takes four wickets as England take charge of fourth Test on day two
Evening Standard
England's Tom Westley shows promise once again
Sportskeeda
Anderson and Bairstow shine as England bully South Africa
Omnisport
Anderson and Bairstow shine as England bully South Africa
Yahoo7