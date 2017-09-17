Home
In Pics, India vs Australia, First ODI
News18
17 September 2017
1st ODI
Loading
India
IND won by 26 runs
Australia
Chennai. India
One-off T20I
Loading
England
West Indies
WI won by 21 runs
Chester-le-Street. England
3rd T20I
Loading
Pakistan
PAK won by 33 runs
World XI
Lahore. Pakistan
2nd T20I
Loading
Pakistan
World XI
WXI won by 7 wickets
Lahore. Pakistan
