Home
Mail
Search
News
Cricket
Movies
Lifestyle
Celebrity
Flickr
Mobile
Answers
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
Follow Us
Home
India T20
Live Score
Ongoing Series
Teams
Upcoming
Archive
Photos
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
In Pics, India vs Australia, Fifth ODI
News18
1 October 2017
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
Cricket
live
Live
Recent
Upcoming
1st Test
Current Run Rate 3.16
South Africa
Bangladesh
BAN 49 / 3 (15.3 Overs)
SA 247/6; BAN 320/10; SA 496/3
Potchefstroom. South Africa
1st Test
Current Run Rate 1.72
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
SL 69 / 4 (40 Overs)
PAK 422/10; SL 419/10
Abu Dhabi. United Arab Emirates
What to Read Next
India vs Australia 2017, 5th ODI: Axar Patel outsmarting David Warner is SK Turning Point of the match
Sportskeeda
India vs Australia 2017, 5th ODI: 5 things we learnt from the match
Sportskeeda
India vs Australia, 5th ODI, Who said what: World reacts as India demolish Australia to reclaim no. 1 ranking
Sportskeeda
India vs Australia 2017, 5th ODI Stats: Rohit Sharma breaks Virat Kohli's record
Sportskeeda
India reclaim number 1 ranking in ODIs after beating Australia 4-1
Sportskeeda
India chases down 243 for 4-1 series win vs Australia
Associated Press
Five weaknesses of Team India that could be exposed on overseas tours
Sportskeeda
Dhawan returns for Australia T20s, Nehra and Karthik recalled
Omnisport
Dhawan returns for Australia T20s, Nehra and Karthik recalled
Yahoo7
India vs Australia: Steve Smith says visitors were 'outplayed and deserved to lose' after 1-4 series rout
Firstpost
Top 10 South African cricketers of all time
Sportskeeda
Importance of diet and fitness in the modern game: An exclusive interview with Bijapur Bulls' physical trainer
Sportskeeda
Variation of pace was crucial, says spinner Axar Patel
CRICKETNMORE.com
Kuldeep Yadav could become the best leg spinner in the world, says Shane Warne
Sportskeeda
A really convincing series win for India says Kohli
CRICKETNMORE.com
We deserved to lose series, says Steve Smith
CRICKETNMORE.com