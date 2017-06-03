Home
Mail
Search
News
Cricket
Movies
Lifestyle
Celebrity
Flickr
Mobile
Answers
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
Follow us
Home
India T20
Live Score
Ongoing Series
Teams
Upcoming
Archive
Photos
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
In Pics, Champions Trophy 2017: SA vs SL, Match 3
News18
3 June 2017
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
Cricket
recent
Live
Recent
Upcoming
Match 3
Loading
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SA won by 96 runs
London. England
1st T20I
Loading
West Indies
WI won by 6 wickets
Afghanistan
Basseterre, St Kitts. West Indies
Match 2
Loading
Australia
New Zealand
Birmingham. England
Match 1
Loading
England
ENG won by 8 wickets
Bangladesh
London. England
What to read next
test
KMGH - Denver Scripps
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan choose their 12 man squad for India game
Sportskeeda
Champions Trophy: South Africa beat Sri Lanka after Hashim Amla century
Evening Standard
SK Play of the Day: AB de Villiers' incredible run-out sends Dinesh Chandimal packing
Sportskeeda
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India have an edge over Pakistan
Sportskeeda
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Pakistan - Match Prediction
Sportskeeda
Lasith Malinga makes welcome return to ODIs for Sri Lanka
Associated Press
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 5 Talking Points
Sportskeeda
Amla, Tahir lead SAfrica past Sri Lanka in Champions Trophy
Associated Press
Tharanga handed two-match ban for slow over-rate
Omnisport
Tharanga handed two-match ban for slow over-rate
Yahoo7
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli hints at Hardik Pandya's inclusion in the playing XI
Sportskeeda
Introduction to Baadshah Gaming Fantasy Cricket: The go to platform for India vs Pakistan
Sportskeeda
Amla's classy ton helps South Africa see off Sri Lanka
Reuters
Amla's classy ton helps South Africa see off Sri Lanka
Reuters
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Hashim Amla and Imran Tahir lead South Africa to perfect start with win over Sri Lanka
The Independent