KPL 2017: 5 star performers of the season

Stuart Binny wore the Orange Cap for a while at the back of consistent performances. ​The Karnataka Premier League 2017 recently concluded with the Belagavi Panthers claiming their first-ever title victory after a complete show against the Bijapur Bulls.Without a shadow of a doubt, the KPL has given a huge platform for young talent to blossom while sharing the same air as some experienced cricketers and this year was no different.While the eight teams in the competition fought out tooth-and-nail, there were some noteworthy performances from the experienced players in each squad.Here are five stars who have enjoyed a good KPL 2017 season.​​