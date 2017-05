#1 Red hot form of Nathan Coulter-Nile

Can KKR do the double in Bangalore?. Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns against the Mumbai Indians on May 19th with a place in the final up for grabs. Although Kolkata finished at the number four spot on the points table, they are a serious contender for this year’s IPL title with a formidable squad at their disposal.So far in the IPL, Kolkata and Mumbai have faced each other on 20 occasions. Out of these 20 matches, Mumbai has won 15 games and thus have been the dominating side whenever these two teams have clashed. However, with the game being played at a neutral venue in Bangalore you can very well throw the history books out.And when both these teams face each other at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore on Friday, KKR can defeat Mumbai due to the following five reasons-Nathan Coulter-Nile has proved to be a real ace for KKRIn IPL 2017, Nathan Coulter-Nile so far has spent more time in recovering from his injuries than bowling in actual games. However, whenever the Australian pace bowler has been available to take the field, he has emerged as a force to reckon with.In seven so far, has won three man-of-the-match awards and is the third highest wicket-taker for KKR. Throughout this IPL, the man from Down Under has bowled brilliantly – troubling some of the best batsmen in the world with his pace, movement and deadly combination of line and length.This fierce cocktail makes Coulter-Nile, KKR’s ace weapon against Mumbai who bank heavily on their batting line-up. This right arm pacer has taken three wickets in an innings so far four times in this year and if on song again, he can easily Mumbai.