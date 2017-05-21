IPL 2017 Final, MI vs RPS: 5 players to watch out for

#5 MS Dhoni

Dhoni will be a key player for RPS tonight. The final showdown of the tenth season of the Indian Premier League is hours away with Mumbai Indians and the Rising Pune Supergiant being the two teams who will be contesting it out at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.After 46 days of riveting and jaw-dropping encounters, it all comes down to the one encounter where one team will be crowned the Champions and the other will have to go home with the second spot. Both Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians have enthralled one and all with some stupendous cricket and both teams would love to finish on a high.Going into the Finals, players from both sides have to stand up to the occasion, but there are few names which will be pivotal to their side's road to glory. We take a look at them and how their performance could have an impact.M.S Dhoni hasn't only been a part of a couple of World Cup winning squads for the Indian cricket team, but also led the Chennai Super Kings to two IPL victories. Needless to say that the man from Jharkhand, Ranchi is the most experienced when it comes to playing in the finals of big tournaments.The hulking right-handed batsman hasn't quite run out of gas and still possesses the skill set to turn a game on its head. Though he hasn't displayed the same level of consistency he is known for, he has come up with sparks of brilliance.Carting the bowlers in Pune's erstwhile encounter with Mumbai at the Wankhede, Dhoni provided the impetus to the innings. For Rising Pune Supergiant to win the title, MSD has to bring all his experience to the fore to help Pune edge past the Mumbai Indians.