IPL 2017: 5 Players Kolkata Knight Riders would want to retain

#5 Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav could be invested for the future. Over the course of the past 10 seasons, the Kolkata Knight Riders have become one of the most consistent units. Beginning as a side that lacked the balance, the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise have transformed themselves into a force to reckon with in the past few years and always begin as one of the big contenders ahead of every season.Here are five players they should retain:The left-arm chinaman may not have had a great season with the ball, but surely is an investment for the future. The 21-year-old is touted to be the next big thing as far as spin bowling is concerned in Indian cricket and will look to perform as per those expectations in the coming games.The key aspect for him would be to develop certain variations in his game and that would mean that his mystery element would be kept intact for a longer duration and he would also be able to pick up more wickets with the ball.By backing Sunil Narine to the hilt, the Knight Riders have managed to gain a lot. Similarly, if Kuldeep is treated in the same way, perhaps he could also repay the faith put on him by the franchise.