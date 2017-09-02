Openers

India will be experimenting with the starting XI yet again. ​With a 4-0 lead under their belt and Sri Lanka struggling to put in a consistent performance throughout an entire game, India are likely to make a few changes to the side that have already won them the series. The form of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is likely to ensure that they both retain their places in the side but there might be a few changes.The likes of Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur are expected to get another game while there might be a few changes in the batting order as well, as India look to experiment with the series already in the bag against a demoralized Sri Lankan side.Here is a look at India's probable playing XI for fifth ODI:Coming into the series, Rohit Sharma didn't have a great record in Sri Lanka and in the first ODI, that continued. But ever since then, he has been a man on a mission. He has three consecutive fifty-plus scores including back-to-back hundreds. With the kind of form that he has shown so far in the series, Kohli will not look to end his purple run by rotating him when he is on song.That he was rested for the West Indies series means he has just played four games since the Champions Trophy and there is little need for a rest. Having played the entire West Indies tour and four games of the ongoing series, now might be the perfect time to give Shikhar Dhawan a break.Having struggled in the middle-order, promoting KL Rahul to open, where he scored a century on ODI debut, to get some confidence back seems like the perfect idea. While the team might still see him as middle-order batsman, giving the youngster some confidence and the opportunity to express himself at the top of the order might just be what he needs to get back into rhythm.​