India's 2002 Champions Trophy squad: Where are they now?

India and Sri Lanka shared the spoils after both the finals were washed out. With the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 upon us, the Indian cricket team gears up for the tournament as they look to defend the title.The Men in Blue, led by MS Dhoni back in 2013 defeated England to lift the Champions Trophy for the second time in their history.The first time they got their hands on the trophy was back in 2002 but were forced to share the spoils with the Sri Lankan cricket team after the final was washed out on two occasions.Also Read: India's 2003 World Cup Squad: Where Are They Now?Out of the 15 member squad which travelled to Sri Lanka 15 years ago, there are 3 members who are still active on the international circuit and only one who will feature in the Champions Trophy in England this year as well.Let’s take a look at India’s 2002 Champions Trophy squad and where they are now:Dinesh Mongia came into the tournament after an extremely successful outing against Zimbabwe earlier that year with a man of the series performance.He was in the form of his life at the time but unfortunately went missing at the time of the Champions Trophy. He managed to score only 1 run in the 3 innings he played and failed to make any sort of an impact. He did not enjoy a long career with the Indian side due to inconsistent performances. He played his last ODI in 2007 against Bangladesh after which he played in the rebel Indian Cricket League which is now defunct where he was accused of match fixing.He also played for the Lashings World XI side. He is currently coaching a school team in Chandigarh and also acted in a movie called Kabab Mein Haddi where he played a parody of Amitabh Bachchan.