India vs Sri Lanka 2017: 2nd Test day 2, 5 talking points

India enjoyed another memorable day on the field. ​The lopsided contest at the SSC continued as India posted a mammoth 622/9 before declaring, by which time five of their batsmen had scored 50+ in the innings. The menacing Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, both of who had scored half-centuries, returned with the cherry to bowl 17 of the 20 overs in the Lankan first innings with the former plucking out two of the left-hander's at the top of the order.Sri Lanka finished the day on 50/2, with their skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who started his innings with a crack over long-on off Ashwin, and the talented Kusal Mendis taking them to stumps.Earlier, India lost their overnight centurions, Pujara and Rahane in the 130s but Ashwin, Saha and Jadeja compiled half-centuries to take India to their sixth 600+ total since December last year.Brief Scores: India 622/9d (Pujara 133, Rahane 132, Herath 4/154) Sri Lanka 50/2 (Karunaratne 25, Mendis 16*, Ashwin 2/38)Here are the talking points from the second Test day 2 at SSC.​#5 Pujara and Rahane miss out on double hundreds​Karunaratne's innocuous seamers got rid of PujaraWith Lanka looking well and truly uninspiring and lacking any sort of plan with the ball, a double hundred was on offer for India's overnight batsmen and centurions, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. The duo had been largely unperturbed all through Day 1 and looked completely occupied in their respective zones. A wicket looked well and truly far off.The lack of change up option with Pradeep out injured also affected Sri Lanka but the injury prompted Chandimal to go back to Karunaratne's dibbly-dobbly seamer's which eventually trapped Pujara leg before wicket for 133. Rahane hung around effortlessly in the company of Ashwin at six, putting on a silky 63-run stand, before he overconfidently danced down the track to to debutant Pushpakumara - only to be stumped for 132.India were definitely way ahead in the game but the duo had wasted opportunities to make double hundreds against a lacklustre attack and tired fielders in the outfield.​