India vs Australia T20Is: 5 Indians to watch out for

#5 KL Rahul

KL Rahul did not get a chance in the ODIs against Australia. The much-hyped ODI series, touted as a challenging outing for a rampaging India side, turned out to a routine drill for Kohli and men, who diffused the Australian test with ease to clean up four of the five matches. The shortest, and the more unpredictable format follows, and it is not a one-off game (like in the previous series in West Indies and Sri Lanka), but a three-match series, one that is expected to be fought with the same intensity as its 50-over counterpart.Here are five players that Indian fans would be looking forward to:​The Bangalore-born batsman scored 196 runs his three ODIs for India. The next seven innings has seen him garner just 54 runs. Despite the much-public backing of both Virat Kohli and MSK Prasad, Rahul failed to find a spot in any of the five games against Australia, not even in the fourth game at his hometown.For the national side, KL Rahul has looked more comfortable playing the shortest format, where he averages an impressive 50.66, and has even scored a century in.While the top-order will be packed with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul might find a spot in the middle order, preferably after Virat Kohli at No.3.​