India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Hits and Misses

#1 Hit: David Warner

David Warner excelled in what was his 100th ODI for Australia. ​The Indian Cricket team showed some sign of weakness in the 4th ODI of the five-match series against Australia and Steve Smith and Co. finally showed up to the party, albeit a bit late with India already taking a series win.The Kangaroos were back to their fighting best, back to being the side that hates to lose more than it loves to win. They attacked upfront and did not dial down the intensity for the entire game.India, on the other hand, rested their frontline bowlers for the match. Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, and Axar Patel were selected in place of Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Kuldeep Yadav. It is safe to say that the trio was missed in the first innings of the match, especially when the Australian openers were hitting the ball all over the park.Here are the hits and misses from the match:The swashbuckling left-hander that we are so accustomed to seeing in the IPL finally made presence felt in the series yesterday. He attacked from the word go, made the Indian bowlers juvenile and hit a plethora of shots all over the park.It was a historic moment for him too. The man was playing his 100th ODI for Australia and he certainly made it count with a sensational knock at the top of the order.He hit four sixes in his innings of 124 off 119 balls, and the last one of the lot was hit with such power and timing that it hit the roof of the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.​