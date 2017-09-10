India vs Australia 2017: Five talking points from India's side for first three ODIs

#5 Should a backup wicket-keeper have been picked?

. ​Karthik should have been picked in the side as a backup 'keeper​The Indian team for the first three ODIs against Australia, starting in Chennai on the 17th of September, was picked on Sunday.After a successful tour of Sri Lanka, most of the players picked themselves, however, there were a few things to ponder.MS Dhoni perhaps had his best series in the last few years, against Sri Lanka. He made 162 runs in the 5 matches that he played, essaying a significant role in 2 out of the 5 games.His work behind the stumps was excellent as always.However, it would not have been a bad idea for the selectors to pick Dinesh Karthik, keeping in mind his excellent performances in the domestic limited-overs competitions at the beginning of the year for Tamil Nadu.Add to that, he could be the backup 'keeper, just in case Dhoni suffered an injury of any sort.It can be assumed now that, like against Sri Lanka, KL Rahul would be the man to take the gloves should calamity strike, but it might have been a better option to have a specialist like Karthik in the fold.​​