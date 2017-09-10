India vs Australia 2017: 5 players who were unlucky to miss out

He could have been the number 4 option. The Indian team for the ODI series has been announced and like every series, the squad will be subject to debate and deliberations.The selectors have continued their rotation policy as they look to build the nucleus of the side leading up to the 2019 World Cup. The series against Sri Lanka did throw up few names which can be invested into.However, barring a couple of changes in the bowling attack, the selectors have named the same batting lineup which does leave out few of the promising names and hence poses the questions about the 'so-called' experiment.Here in this article, we take a 5 players who were unlucky to ,miss out on their spots.#5 Dinesh KarthikThe Tamil Nadu batsman is a unique case, and in many ways he is an enigma. He was in the squad for the Champions Trophy and then went across to the West Indies where he scored some useful runs, but was axed for the Sri Lanka series.This home season could have been a great chance to test out his mettle at that number 4 spot which is still very jittery in the Indian line-up.Also, he could have provided a cushion to MS Dhoni with the gloves, if the team decided to play Dhoni as a specialist batsman at number 4.​​​