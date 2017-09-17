India vs Australia 2017, 1st ODI: 5 things we learnt from the match

#5 Coulter-Nile's burst with the new ball

India cruised to a comfortable 26 run victory in a rain-shortened encounter. ​​Aided by Hardik Pandya's all-round performance, India thrashed Australia by 26 runs in a rain-shortened match at Chepauk, Chennai on Sunday. A fiery opening spell from Nathan Coulter-Nile on a spicy wicket had India in trouble at 11/3. Marcus Stoinis deepened the wounds with a couple of vital blows to reduce India to 87/5 but MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya stood firm amidst the ruins.The understudy, Pandya, blasted Zampa for a hat-trick of sixes before he was dismissed for a belligerent 83 while Dhoni took his time to launch the perfect attack. He took a special liking to Faulkner before falling to the same bowler in the final over for a well made 79.Australia's innings was delayed by persistent rain in Chennai and the match seemed to be heading to washout when suddenly things cleared up and a 21 over game was plausible with the visitors needing 164 for victory. India struck early blows to reduce the Aussies to 35/4 but Maxwell got stuck into the wrist spinners to smash an 18 ball 39, including three successive sixes off Kuldeep Yadav.Once Chahal and Kuldeep started bamboozling the Aussie batsmen, there was no turning around. Even Faulkner's last gasp effort to get Australia over the line failed as none of the other batsmen gave him company. Eventually, they fell 26 short of a reduced Duckworth-Lewis target.Brief Scores: India 281/7 (Pandya 83, Dhoni 79, Coulter-Nile 3/44) beat Australia 137/9 in 21 overs (Maxwell 39, Chahal 3/30)Don't miss the key moments from the clash at Chennai.​Coulter-Nile shone with an incisive opening spellIf India thought they could relax with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood back in Australia, they did not account for the visitor's immense fast bowling depth. Nathan Coulter-Nile, that Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler who bowled searing spells in the 2017 IPL, was once again at it on a spriteful Chennai wicket.He was given a gift when Ajinkya Rahane slashed at a wide ball and edged behind. Virat Kohli soon followed with a four-ball duck, as Maxwell hung onto a stunner to get rid of the Indian skipper. Nathan Coulter-Nile in the process dismissed Kohli for a duck the second time in his career. Two balls later, the Australian capped off his over by sending back Manish Pandey for another duck to reduce India to 11/3.​