ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 most prolific Indian batsmen in the history of the tournament

#5 Shikhar Dhawan (363 runs in 5 matches)

Dhawan was the player of the tournament in 2013. Ever since its inception in 1998, the ICC Champions Trophy has held the image of the ‘Mini World Cup’. That, however, hasn’t deterred any of the teams from giving their very best in trying to win the title. It is a coveted title, after all, second only to the actual 50-over World Cup in terms of prestige.The Indian cricket team has enjoyed a see-saw ride at the Champions Trophy tournaments through the years. They have made it to the finals thrice, winning two of them and have contested in some memorable matches along the way. And, it has been the batsmen who have been largely responsible for the team’s success.With the tournament just around the corner, we take a look at five of the most prolific Indian batsmen in the tournament’s history.The 2013 Champions Trophy is often dubbed as Shikhar Dhawan’s tournament. Thanks to his heroics, India were able to lift the trophy for the first time since 2002.The swashbuckling opener scored 363 runs in the tournament at an incredible average of 90.75 as he announced his arrival to the world. In the very first match, he smashed a 94-ball 114 to help India win against the mighty South Africans. He followed it up with yet another century against the West Indies as India won the match by 8 wickets.Dhawan continued his fairytale run with a quickfire 48 against Pakistan and another half-century against Sri Lanka. In the final, as well, he contributed to India’s narrow win over England with a 24-ball 31. Following India’s success, he was deservingly named as the Player of the Tournament.