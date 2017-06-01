ICC Champions Trophy 2017: 5 reasons why India should be wary of Sri Lanka
India are scheduled to take on Sri Lanka at The Oval on June 8th.
These players were unfortunate to never play in the Champions Trophy
Vijay Goel's view is that Pakistan is somehow sponsoring terrorism in India and while that continues, there will be no cricket. Even if this stance is correct, which if you remove the propaganda is difficult to corroborate, then the position is still ridiculous.
Through an inspirational message, the Delhi batsman has asked the countrymen to end their ‘jhijhak’ (hesitation) and thank the army personnel often.
Melbourne [Australia], May 30 (ANI): Cricket Australia's chief executive James Sutherland has insisted the players will receive around 15% hike in pay under the governing body's new model, while emphasising that there are not many people in the country getting something like that. Sutherland's comments came as the long-standing pay dispute between Cricket Australia and its players continued after the Australian cricket board rejected Australian Cricketers Association's (ACA) request for mediation in pay talks between the two parties, reiterating the board's insistence that talks resume with its formal pay offer as the starting point.
Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf on Monday told a tribunal hearing spot-fixing charges against Sharjeel Khan that the batsman did not deliberately play two dot balls during a Pakistan Super League match
MCA's Cricket Improvement Committee on Tuesday put off selection of the candidate to coach its Ranji Trophy team by a few days.
PARIS (Reuters) - In-form Ukrainian Elina Svitolina moved swiftly into the second round of the French Open on Tuesday, easing through a potentially tricky encounter against Yaroslava Shvedova with a 6-4 6-3 victory. The fifth seed, one of the pre-tournament favourites after winning the Rome claycourt tournament, was just a cut above her Kazakh opponent, who has reached the quarter-finals here twice. "I felt good on court played the important points well. Winning a big title just before coming here gave me a lot of confidence and I look forward to my next match," Svitolina said courtside. ...
(Reuters) - Striker Steven Fletcher is one of five players cut from Gordon Strachan's initial 29-man Scotland squad to face England in a 2018 World Cup qualifier on June 10. Fletcher, who has 30 caps, missed out despite scoring five goals in his last seven matches for English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday. Striker Jamie Murphy (Brighton), midfielders John McGinn (Hibernian) and Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), and goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (Hearts) were also left out. ...
Words of praise arose from several quarters when Anil Kumble was signed up as the coach of the India cricket team last year. Just within a year of his taking charge, things seem to be falling apart as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are looking for a new coach. The tenure of Kumble, who has not been given a contract extension, will come to an end with the Champions Trophy.
South Africa have been buoyed by Monday's one-day international win over England at Lord's and the side will go into this week's Champions Trophy with confidence, said coach Russell Domingo. South Africa, who lost the first two matches in the series but won the third by seven wickets, face Sri Lanka in the Champions Tophy at the Oval on Saturday. “Every international game has importance,” said Domingo.
Welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. This is the fifth warm-up match of the tournament between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.
The upcoming few series and tournaments promise to answer, fully or partially, such questions.
London [UK], May 30 (ANI): While the cricket world has set eyes on a high-voltage India-Pakistan encounter in the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on June 4, Kedar Jadhav wants his team to treat the much awaited match just like any other game and keep their emotions aside. "As professional cricketers, we don't involve our emotions. It's good to have people coming to see the match when it is an India-Pakistan game." "But for us cricketers, it is always about treating every game with the same kind of intensity and treat every opponent with the same amount of respect," he said.
Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Tuesday said there was no need for the Indian board officials to meet their Pakistani counterparts.
(Reuters) - England will learn from their early collapse in Monday's one-day international defeat to South Africa at Lord's, captain Eoin Morgan said ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on Thursday. England's top order crumbled to 20 for six wickets in five overs as they were dismissed for a modest total of 153 before the Proteas cruised to a seven-wicket victory for a consolation triumph after the hosts won the first two matches of the series. "It's a lesson with the bat and ball... our bowlers to be disciplined and to our batsman that, sometimes, you have to sit in," Morgan told reporters after the match.
1) Sachin Tendulkar’s 141 against Australia at Dhaka, 1998: Six months after demolishing Australia at Sharjah, where he reeled off 2 tons against them and clinched the Coca-Cola Cup for India, Sachin Tendulkar mounted another breathtaking onslaught on Australian bowlers in the quarter-final of the inaugural Champions Trophy. Riding on his sensational innings, India posted a huge total of 307 and won the match by 44 runs. Sachin shone with the ball as well and snared 4 wickets.
Welcome to CricketCountry’s live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. This is the sixth warm-up match of the tournament between India and Bangladesh.
Johannesburg [South Africa], May 30 (ANI): Following South Africa's seven wicket-win over England in the third and final ODI of the series at Lord's, coach Russell Domingo feels his squad is heading in the right direction going into the Champions Trophy beginning June 1. Having already lost the three-match series, the Proteas showed progressive improvement in the dead rubber which eventually can prove to be a big morale booster before their first Champions Trophy game against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Saturday. There have been a lot of benefits and a lot of positives in the last two games that we can take through towards the Champions Trophy.
The wicketkeeper-batsman, however, felt that India's selection was a "little conservative".
Talking about Sri Lanka's chances in the upcoming tournament, Dilshan feels that considering the conditions in English conditions, the non-Asian team ---England, South Africa and Australia will have a huge advantage.
The live cricket streaming of India vs Bangladesh, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 warm-up match will be available on Hotstar.