ICC Champions Trophy: 10 greatest encounters in the history of the tournament, Part 1

#10 India vs New Zealand: Nairobi, 2000

The ICC Champions Trophy is up for grabs again. It is time that cricket’s second biggest event took centre stage again. The ICC Champions Trophy, after much speculation over its future, is back for its eighth edition, and the third in the British Isles. Before the 2017 tournament kicks off at The Oval where valiant hosts England will take on a bunch of talented Bangladesh team, a peep into the past is inevitable.An entertaining list of ten matches has been compiled, and Part 1 of a two-part series of some of the best encounters witnessed in the competition is here.Chris Cairns helped New Zealand to thei only ICC trophy till dateIndia’s captain Sourav Ganguly had led the way with a breezing 141* in the semi-final, and the road to victory in the final had also been laid by him with a rapid 117 after his men were sent into bat by New Zealand. Solid support from Sachin Tendulkar meant India reached 141 without loss before the opposition clawed back into the game.Two crucial run outs killed India’s momentum, as they managed only 264/6 at the end of 50 overs.In reply, New Zealand lost half their side with 132 on the board after two strikes each by Ventakash Prasad and Anil Kumble. Then came a strong riposte from Chris Cairns and Chris Harris, which saw the Black Caps require only 11 from the last 10 deliveries after they added 122 in the most crucial stand of the tournament.However, Prasad hit back with Harris’ wicket as India looked to clinch a win from the jaws of defeat.But Adam Parore had other ideas as he managed eight runs from the remaining three balls of the penultimate over, six of which were astoundingly leg byes.Ajit Agarkar had the unenviable task of defending three runs in the final over; something he failed to as Cairns got the Kiwis home, he himself finishing unbeaten on 102. The win till date remain’s New Zealand’s only ICC trophy.