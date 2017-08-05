England vs South Africa 2017, 4th Test: Day 2, 5 talking points

#5 Bairstow wages lone battle before falling for 99

James Anderson wrecked havoc with a sensational spell post tea. ​James Anderson, bowling from the James Anderson end at Old Trafford, showed why he is such a highly rated bowler in World cricket, by getting rid of Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis and Theunis de Bruyn in a terrific spell of fast bowling. The spell triggered South Africa's collapse one another time in the series and left them at 220/9 at stumps after England had made 362 in their first innings.Earlier, Johnny Bairstow held one end strong and looked well set for a hundred before Keshav Maharaj interrupted his celebrations by dismissing him on 99 to close out England's innings on 362.The visitors lost Dean Elgar off the third ball of the innings to James Anderson. Heino Kuhn and Hashim Amla failed to get going but the rest, save for Bavuma who resisted a bit, were undone by a spectacular spell of fast bowling from Jimmy Anderson.Brief Scores: England 362 (Bairstow 99, Stokes 58, Rabada 4/91) . South Africa 220/9 (Bavuma 46, Anderson 4/33)Here are five talking points from the day's play.​Bairstow fell leg before wicket to Maharaj for 99Ecstasy and agony is separated by a single run sometimes. England wicket-keeper, Johnny Bairstow, fell victim to one such moment today after waging a lone battle against South Africa's bowlers. He watched as Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad fell off successive overs but found company from James Anderson, probably the World's best no.11.He unleashed himself from then on, smashing Morkel twice for boundaries before unfurling a scoop and a skip down the track off Olivier to fetch a four and a six. A third boundary followed in the same over.Anderson, on strike in the next over by Maharaj, survived a close LBW shout that the Proteas reviewed but the left-arm spinner found luck next over when he trapped Bairstow in front for 99.​