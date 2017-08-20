Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 players who disappointed in Week Two

#5 Babar Azam - Guyana Amazon Warriors

Babar Azam after being dismissed by Sunil Narine. ​​The second week of the 2017 Caribbean Premier League has just come to a close, with a few more jaw-dropping encounters enthralling audiences from across the globe. Teams have fought tooth and nail to get the better of each and have left no stone unturned in their efforts.Trinbago Knight Riders are currently leading the table and have performed exceptionally well. There have also been players from the other teams who have played their part. However, some of them couldn’t quite live up to the expectations their teams had from them.As we move along, we take a look at five cricketers who disappointed in the second week of the Caribbean Premier League.Ever since Babar Azam has made his international debut, he has shown a tremendous level of consistency with the willow. Nevertheless, he couldn’t quite replicate the same form in the second week of the Caribbean Premier League.In 3 games, the Pakistani batsman scored a meagre 37 runs at strike-rate of below 100. Against the Trinbago Knight Riders, he was trapped plumb in front by Sunil Narine for 2 runs. He couldn’t get himself going either against the St Lucia Stars as he perished cheaply to Shane Shillingford.He looked promising against the Jamaica Tallawahs with a score of 23, but couldn’t capitalise on the good start as Kesrick Williams got rid of him after Azam tried to accelerate the scoring rate. ​