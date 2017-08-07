Caribbean Premier League 2017: 5 T20 veterans who are playing the CPL

#5 Brendon McCullum- Trinbago Knight Riders

Brendon McCullum. ​When T20 cricket was taking baby steps into the world of cricket, there was a perception among people that it’s only for youngsters and only requires playing rash strokes. However, it has somewhat been changed over the years. Players aged over 30 have displayed that they can adjust to the dynamics of the T20 format.The fifth edition of the Caribbean Premier League is on its way with six participating teams competing over 34 games, lasting over five weeks. The event has seen several experienced players playing for their respective franchises in the erstwhile editions.In our article, we take a look at five veterans who are presently playing in the T20 competition in the West Indies.#5 - Trinbago Knight Riders , the swashbuckling and unflinching Kiwi batsman, hung up his boots from international cricket a year and a half ago. However, it hasn’t taken away his passion to play cricket dedicatedly for various T20 franchises across the globe.The former New Zealand skipper is approaching 36, but he seems to get better with age.McCullum is currently plying his trade for the Shahrukh Khan owned team- Trinbago Knight Riders- in the fifth season of the Caribbean Premier League.With 288 games under his belt, he is one of the most experienced cricketers in this format. He had a pretty average season by his standards in the last edition of the CPL, scoring 158 runs in 10 games and will be looking to make amends in the season’s T20 extravaganza in the Caribbean. ​