Analysing the reasons why Dale Steyn is a better Test bowler than James Anderson

Two of the best fast bowlers of this generation. ​One of the best sights in cricket is seeing a fast bowler running in with a red cherry in hand and shattering the stumps. Nothing can match that. Over the years, we have seen the West Indian bowlers make opposition batsmen dance to their tunes, Pakistan's pace trio bamboozle the batsmen with their pace and swing, the likes of Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thompson, Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath, Shane Bond and Alan Donald etc. dominate the opposition.McGrath, with 563 Test wickets, is the leading wicket-taker among the pacers and one bowler who can surpass him is England's, James Anderson. Recently, Anderson became the third bowler after McGrath and Courtney Walsh to take 500 Test wickets and the 35-year-old is currently in the sixth position on the list of all-time wicket-takers.Anderson has already set his sights on playing the 2019 Ashes and if he remains injury free, he will easily go past the Aussie's tally. Meanwhile, he has a rival who has also threatened to surpass McGrath's rally, Dale Steyn. Over the last decade, Steyn has been the best Test bowler by a long way and has often been pitted against the Englishman for the 'best fast bowler of this generation' tag.Who is the better bowler? Jimmy Anderson or Dale Steyn? Let us take a look at a detailed analysis between two of the best Test bowlers of this era.​