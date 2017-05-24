8 Indian Players who played Under-19 World Cup & later made their international debut the same year

Jaydev Unadkat had a forgettable debut. Indian cricket has had much success in the past few years at the Under-19 World Cup. After a barren spell of 8 years, the team under Virat Kohli triumphed in Kuala Lumpur and then four years later, Unmukt Chand-led side won the title in Australia.Here we look at 8 Indian players, who made their international debuts the same year as they played the Under-19 World Cups: 8.Jaydev UnadkatThe Saurashtra cricketer was part of India’s Under-19 setup for the 2010 Under-19 World Cup, where in 4 matches he picked up 8 wickets as India failed to make a serious impression in the competition.Later that year, the senior Indian squad picked the young man as a backup seamer for the winter’s tour to South Africa and after Zaheer Khan was ruled out of the opening Test match in Centurion, made his Test debut.It proved to be a forgettable outing for the cricketer, as he was smashed all over the park by the South Africans, finishing with figures of 0 for 101 in his 26 overs. That remains his only Test for India so far.