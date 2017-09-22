6 retired cricketers who could walk back into their respective national sides

. ​Over the past few years or so, we have seen a lot of big names retire from all forms of the game.Their absence has certainly left a big void in the respective teams they were a part of and there has been no perfect replacement for these retired cricketers.A lot of these cricketers are currently playing domestic cricket and have been performing exceptionally well.These particular cricketers could probably walk back into their national side and play for their country once again.Sri Lanka - Kumar SangakkaraJust like a fine wine, former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara seems to be getting better with age. He could walk back into the Sri Lankan side in all three formats and be their best batsmen.While most of the Sri Lankan batsmen are currently struggling for form, Sangakkara seems to have evolved even more as a batsman and is scoring centuries for fun for Surrey in England's County Division 1.Just a few days ago, Sanga hit his eighth century of the season. In addition to the centuries, he has three half-centuries from his 13 innings.He has been sensational for Surrey this season and has broken numerous records. He holds the record for scoring the most number of centuries in a single domestic season.WIth his form, he could surely help Sri Lanka come out of the abyss and become a powerhouse once again.​