6 possible Indian replacements for Anil Kumble as the head coach of the Indian cricket team

#6 Praveen Amre

Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli are seemingly have had a difference of opinion. Reports regarding the rift between the present Indian Coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli have been surfacing in the media for the past couple of days. Such things coming to the fore just before the end of Kumble’s one-year contract for the position of Indian Coach is not a good sign for him. For, this can undo all the good work that he has done for the Indian team during his tenure.He won almost everything in this period and whatever he touched turned into gold. In fact, the only series defeat came while playing a two-match T20I series against the West Indies in the USA. The first match of that series was washed out by rain and India was unfortunate to lose the second match by just a run. However, one single match of misfortune cannot overshadow all other memorable victories that he helped India to.However, things have now gone sour for Kumble with the recent controversy floating up. Although he deserves an extension looking back at all that he has achieved till now, there is a high possibility that the BCCI would look for alternative options. And today have a look at six of those possible Indian Coaches who can be a fitting replacement for Kumble.Praveen Amre has coached Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy title in the pastThe 48-year old former India international may not seem to be that attractive for the position of the Indian head coach. However, the former Indian middle-order batsman has got quite a bit of experience under his belt. He was the coach of the 2012 U-19 World Cup winning Indian Team. Moreover, he has a vast coaching experience in the domestic circuit as well.Amre has also coached the Mumbai Cricket team which has been absolutely dominant in the Ranji Trophy since the inception of the tournament. IPL experience is also a necessary criterion nowadays for being considered as a good coach and the 48-year-old fulfils that as well. He has served as the Assistant Coach of the Pune Warriors India (now disbanded from the tournament) as well as the Delhi Daredevils.The man from Mumbai is also one of those rare players who scored a century and a half-century in his Test and ODI debuts respectively. He received his tutelage from Ramakant Achrekar who is famous for gifting India with players like Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli. However, he played only 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India before being dropped unceremoniously. So, now is the time when Amre can revive his international career but this time in a whole new role.