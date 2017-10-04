5 young talents who can make it to the Indian team

. ​Team India has been in brilliant form across all formats for the past year. The team has gelled well and look well-poised for good results in forthcoming competition .The younger Indian team is lucky to have some great young talents who have the ability to carry forward the legacy of Indian cricket. The IPL too, has provided an ideal platform to display one's talent, and between the U-19 and domestic teams, many of them look to be knocking on the doors of the team. Here's a look at some of its best talents:​