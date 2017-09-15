5 things unearthed by Indian cricket since the 2015 World Cup

#5 An excellent 'A' and Under-19 coach

. ​It's now two-and-a-half years since India's terrific run to the semifinals of the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.In just under two years, they will go to England, in a quest to regain the crown they won in 2011 on home soil.We, now, look at five things the team has unearthed from the 2015 World Cup until now:After the conclusion of the World Cup, the BCCI decided to rope in Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman as part of a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), whose job was to make certain key decisions surrounding Indian cricket.One of the calls they made was to appoint their former teammate Rahul Dravid as the coach of the India 'A' and Under-19 sides.It's been two years since Dravid has taken over the post and the results, in this period, have been extremely impressive.The Under-19 side reached the final of the World Cup in Dhaka in 2016 and also won the Asia Cup last year.The 'A' team has tasted success in whites and coloured clothing, both home and away.Critically, however, Dravid has played an important role in providing players to the senior setup, ready for international cricket.The likes of Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal and others have done well in their limited-time at the top level and the management will hope for Dravid to unearth more such stars.​