5 takeaways for Australia from the India-Australia series

#5 Death bowling

Australia's bowlers did well at the death. ​Australia were expected to come hard at India and compete. Well, they did compete very well in almost all games, but failed to seize key moments in every game and as a result ended up losing the series 4-1. They failed to capitalise on good starts with both bat and ball. Unlike India, they couldn’t find players to bail them out of pressure situations.Australia now don’t play until mid-January and so they have plenty of time to reflect on their ODI game. But, there were a few positives for the Aussies. Let’s have a look at 5 of the biggest takeaways for them.If there’s one area where the Aussie bowlers came close to matching their counterparts was death bowling. They were very good at the death in the absence of their specialist death bowler, Mitchell Starc. Except for the Chennai game (the first one-day), they executed the plan very well and did not really allow India a big finish.In Kolkata, India were in control at 185/3 in 35 overs with and Kohli and Jadhav scoring easily, 300 was on the cards. But, the Australian pacers did well to restrict India and bowled them out for 252.Again in the fourth ODI in Bangalore, India needed 95 in the last 10 overs and the Aussie bowlers conceded only 73 helping Australia win. Coulter-Nile, Richardson and Cummins – all of them executed the yorkers and the variations to very good effect.​