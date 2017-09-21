5 reasons why England vs WI will be a competitive series

Windies looking to regain lost pride

England are scheduled to take on the Windies for a 5 match ODI series after the test series which the hosts ended up winning 2-1.The Test series before it started was written off as a no contest but after a humiliation in the first Test, in an amazing show of grit and character the Windies bounced back and created history at Headingley, Leeds. England proved to be good in tough conditions at Lords in the third test.Heading into this series, knowing that after their defeat in the first ODI, the Windies haven't automatically qualified for the ICC World Cup, 2019.England look firm favourites to win this series looking at their current form , but a spirited, whole hearted effort from the Windies can make this series closer than people think.There's lot to play for, which would make this series very competitive. Here's looking at 5 reasons why this series will be competitive:Everybody talks about how Windies cricket has slipped in recent times. Evidence of that came post their defeat in the first ODI against England, as a result of which they didn't automatically qualify for the ICC World Cup, 2019.After not being part of the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, they could possibly not be featuring in another mega ICC event. Windies need no other motivation than this.Two-time world champions, the Windies need to play for pride, play to qualify for the ICC World Cup, 2019. The return of some big stars will certainly boost the morale of this Jason Holder led Windies teamThe fact that they need to win as many games as they can will give them the motivation required to display an improved performance, which would then make for a closely fought series, and not another one sided series involving the Windies team.