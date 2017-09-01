5 reasons why England need to be concerned ahead of the Ashes

1. Inconsistency

England will want Joe Root to continue his rich vein of form in the Ashes to combat an inconsistent side. ​The Ashes, regarded as one of the biggest events in world cricket, is three months away and preparations from both Australia and England have begun. The mind games have started. Former players are backing particular players to be major threats and are starting to make their predictions for the upcoming Ashes.When Ashes was hosted Down Under last time in 2013-14, Australia just stream rolled past England winning 5-0. England faced some hostile stuff back then as Johnson along with Ryan Harris just terrorized the English team. They need to be better prepared this time around.With about three months to go for the Ashes, England have some headaches and there are some reasons for England to be worried ahead of the Ashes. There were a few questions which England hoped that would be answered during the course of the home summer, but few of those concerns have persisted.Here’s a look at why England need to be concerned.​​England have been pretty inconsistent in Test cricket in the last three years. They have won three consecutive Tests only twice since 2014. Once against India in 2014 and the other instance came this year where they won the last two tests against South Africa and one against West Indies.As the confidence was building that England might win four or five in a row before the Ashes, they lost against a spirited Windies side at Headingley.Inconsistency has been a major worry for England. It has become a trend of sorts for the side, who have been brilliant in one test and pathetic in the next one. It has become now almost common in every series, barring one or two.​