#4 - India's future Test venues unsupportive

Mukund has long struggled against swing. ​After enjoying a long home season, team India is expected to play several overseas Test series in the next couple of years. In January 2018 India is supposed to visit South Africa for a Test series and then is expected to travel to England and Australia.These overseas tours will be played on surfaces that assist the seamers. In these conditions, the new ball moves dangerously and the sharp swing is known to cause trouble to the batsmen. Plus the extra bounce makes things more difficult.While playing in such conditions, India would like to have an opener who has impeccable defense and possess effective temperament to negate the threat of the new ball.Mukund, on the contrary, has a history of struggling against swing bowlers and it was evident in his previous tour of England. Although, in the recent years he has improved phenomenally his flaws against the moving ball still exist.Hence, the team management may prefer not to include Mukund in the squad that will play Tests in these conditions.​