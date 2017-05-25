Home
Mail
Search
News
Cricket
Movies
Lifestyle
Celebrity
Flickr
Mobile
Answers
More
Yahoo
Search
Search
Follow us
Home
India T20
Live Score
Ongoing Series
Teams
Upcoming
Archive
Photos
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
5 players who might be playing their last ICC Champions Trophy
Sportskeeda
25 May 2017
Reblog
Share
Tweet
Share
Cricket
recent
Live
Recent
Upcoming
1st ODI
Loading
England
ENG won by 72 runs
South Africa
Leeds. England
Match 6
Loading
Bangladesh
BAN won by 5 wickets
New Zealand
Dublin. Ireland
Final
Loading
Pune
Mumbai
MUM won by 1 runs
Hyderabad. India
Match 5
Loading
Ireland
New Zealand
NZ won by 190 runs
Malahide, Dublin. Ireland
What to read next
BCCI invites applications for head coach of Team India
Sportskeeda
ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Ravichandran Ashwin ready to unleash new trick
Sportskeeda
Ashwin Says He will Throw Something New in CT
News18
Champions Trophy 2017: Australia's Glenn Maxwell cleared after being struck in the neck
Firstpost
Champions Trophy 2017: Irfan Pathan confident of India's chances of victory
Sportskeeda
ICC Committee Headed By Kumble To Recommend Test Championship
News18
ICC Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav's departures to England delayed
Sportskeeda
BCCI teaching India coach Anil Kumble a lesson?
International Business Times
May 25, 2007: When India's Top Four Set a Unique Record
News18
The Kumar Sangakkara legacy: A lesson in perseverance and discipline
Sportskeeda
BCCI advertise for new coach despite Kumble success
Reuters
India advertise for new coach despite Kumble success
Reuters
England vs South Africa 2017: 1st ODI, 5 Talking Points
Sportskeeda
Cricket: Kumble future uncertain as India advertise for new head coach
Omnisport
Cricket: Kumble future uncertain as India advertise for new head coach
Yahoo7
Facebook records 350 mn IPL 10-related interactions
CRICKETNMORE.com