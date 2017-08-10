5 greatest coaches of Indian Cricket Team

#5 Ajit Wadekar

Wadekar was India's first full-time coach. ​The position of the Indian Cricket Team's coach was first established in 1990 when former spinner Bishan Singh Bedi took over that role. Ever since then, a total of 12 people have coached Team India, all of them being former cricketers and nine of them being former cricketers of the Indian Team.Many of these coaches have tasted tremendous success during their tenures and without further ado, let’s take a look at India's five greatest coaches.The former skipper led India to a few overseas victories when he was captain and took over the position of the coach of the Indian team from Abbas Ali Baig following India’s disappointing outing at the 1992 World Cup.Wadekar eventually became India’s first full-time coach and coached the team in 22 Tests and 71 ODIs. Under Wadekar’s tutelage, India won 11 Tests and went unbeaten in the format from 1992-1994 that included a 3-0 whitewash of a strong visiting England side that comprised Graham Gooch, Alec Stewart, Mike Gatting, Neil Fairbrother, and Graeme Hick.In ODIs, India won 41 of the 71 ODIs in which Wadekar coached them, reaching the semi-finals of the 1996 World Cup in the process. Under Wadekar, India also won a few multi-nation tournaments including the 1994 Asia Cup, the Wills World Series in 1994, the Singer World Series in 1994, and the CAB Jubilee Tournament in 1993.However, during his tenure, India struggled overseas, with their best performance outside the subcontinent being the drawn ODI and Test series in New Zealand in 1994.​