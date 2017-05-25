5 disappointments from the IPL this season

#1 Chris Gayle

Gayle scored only 200 runs from 14 games this season . Like every season, the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League also unearthed many talents that had the viewers in awe. The likes of Rishabh Pant, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Basil Thampi, Siddharth Kaul among the others rose to prominence and overshadowed the performances of some of the star players who were expected to perform well.While some big buys failed to live up to their price tag, some pre-tournament favourites ended up as being the wooden-spooners of the season.Most of the major disappointments came from Royal Challengers Bangalore camp which promised to deliver the entertainment it does every year. Here’s a list of five players who disappointed us in IPL 10.The swashbuckling batsman’s repeated failure throughout the tournament came as a shocker. Gayle, a force to reckon with in the T20 format, has been the star attraction in the IPL. But we didn’t witness any Gayle storms this year.He reached the mega 10,000-run mark during the tourney, but consistency eluded the West Indies batsman. Appearing in nine out of RCB’s 14 league games, Gayle scored only 200 runs at a strike-rate of 123. A man known to hit the ball out of the park, got out for a duck in two consecutive innings.He could manage only a single half century and was not even close to the levels expected of him.