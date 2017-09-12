5 CPL stars who could be huge IPL picks next season

Krishmar Santokie

. ​ has consistent bowling averages and a tail-end presence with the bat​The recently concluded season of the CPL - the Caribbean Premier League, is the only T20 cricket tournament to be played by six teams across seven nations, with Florida in the United States playing host to a couple of games. The fifth edition of the CPLT20 saw the Trinidad Knight Riders coming out victorious, as they edged St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the final by three wickets, claiming their second tournament title.Two of the more consistent sides in the tournament contested the final, but after 34 matches in a long season, a number of players across teams captured the imagination of fans around the world with their swashbuckling batting style and economical bowling averages. Here we take a look at some of the top performers from the CPL who could be huge IPL picks next season. ​Jamaican born burst out on the international stage 6 years ago in the inaugural season of the CPL, where he bagged numerous wickets, earning a call up to the national side.After a failed stint in the national side, unable to make his mark, Santokie focused on the domestic circuit where he continued to display performances of the highest calibre. Consistent with his bowling averages and a decent bat lower down the pecking order, the 32-year-old Santokie could make a decent bet for an IPL franchise.In the recently concluded 2017 CPLT20, the Jamaican Tallawahs left arm bowler picked up 14 scalps over the course of the season, placing his name alongside an elite few from the who could be primed for a shot at the biggest stage of T20 cricket, the IPL. ​