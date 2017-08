#5 Shakib's superb all-round show

It is not without reason Shakib al Hasan is considered one of the world's best all-rounders. ​The Bangladesh Tigers have humbled the Kangaroos in the first Test of the ongoing series. Batting first, Bangladesh put a decent 260 on the board, to which the Aussies replied by scoring 217. Leading them by 43 runs, the Mushfiqur-led side scored a fighting 217 in their second innings, thereby setting a target of 264 to Australia.Even though the Aussies looked on course to win the game, the Bangladeshis led a fight back to claim a historic win at Dhaka. This is their 1st victory against the Australians in Tests and 10th overall.Let's take a look at 5 positives that the Bangladesh Cricket team can draw out from this win into their future games.​The world's best all-rounder has delivered the goods once again for the hosts. Shakib Al Hasan showed his class with both bat and ball and played a crucial role in Bangladesh's victory. After being the top scorer in the first innings with his 84, Shakib bagged a fifer when he came on to bowl.Shakib once again turned out to be the chief destroyer of Australia in their 2nd innings. On a pitch that was helping the spinners, David Warner and Steve Smith managed to hold the fort for quite long to ignite the hopes of an Aussie win.But it was Shakib who turned the game on its head with his wicket of a well settled David Warner. The left arm spinner then ran through the remaining batting line up and picked up another fifer and his second 10 wicket haul. Shakib was awarded the Man of the Match for his performance.His match winning performance will give the home side a major boost and will hope the same from him when they take on the field next time.​