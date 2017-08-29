5 best fielders the Indian cricket team has ever had

#5 Robin Singh

Robin Singh was a wonderful fielder during his playing days. ​To quote a line from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, “A good bowler will take a wicket, a good batsman will score runs in some matches, won’t score in a few, but a good fielder will save runs in every match.”Fielding has always been a very pivotal aspect of cricket and over the years, we have seen many cricketers like Jonty Rhodes, Ricky Ponting, and Paul Collingwood become some of the finest fielders of all-time.In Indian cricket, there have been several athletic cricketers who have delivered with bat or/and ball but have also done a marvellous job on the field. Here are the top five fielders in Indian cricket.The Trinidad-born cricketer made his debut for India in 1989 but he did not become a regular in the Indian team until 1996. Singh was a handy all-rounder who could bat quickly during the slog overs and could bowl well.However, Singh’s best attribute as a cricketer was perhaps his fielding. He was a brilliant chaser of the ball and was always athletic in the outfield. His high work rate was the reason why Robin Singh was one of the best fielders of his era. In his only Test, Singh took 5 catches and he took 33 catches in ODIs.Following his retirement from cricket, Robin Singh has been the fielding coach of the Indian Cricket Team from 2007-2009 as well as the current batting coach of the Mumbai Indians.He is also the coach of Barbados Tridents and has coached the Khulna Division Cricket Team in Bangladesh, Uva Cricket Team in Sri Lanka, and the USA Women’s Team.​