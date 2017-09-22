10 least injury-prone cricketers in recent history

#10 Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid. ​​Over the years, cricketers have become far fitter than their predecessors who dominated the sport's landscape a decade ago and as such, modern cricketers are perhaps more capable of coping with adverse conditions. As a result, the number of injuries has probably gone down a fair bit, even though some cricketers still find it tough to stay fit for a sustained period.There are some cricketers though, who have hardly ever missed games for their countries (or T20 league teams for that matter) and have proven to be extremely durable in the face of killing playing schedules. So, here is a list of some of the least injury-prone cricketers, who hardly ever miss out on games due to injuries. #10 Indian batting legend was in a league of his own as a batsman but what often goes under the radar is his incredible durability as a cricketer. During his 16 year career as one of the pillars of the Indian top order, spanning 164 Tests and 344 ODIs, he was hardly ever outside the squad due to any long-term chronic injury.His immense durability and fitness levels were also the reasons why Dravid had such a long and distinguished career at the top level. At one point, he played 93 Test matches on the trot without a break in between. ​