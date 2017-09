#10 Abhimanyu Mithun

Abhimanyu Mithun is still a regular fixture on Karnataka's Ranji side . ​India's pace attack has looked settled for quite some time. Right now it is considered as among the best in the world. But this has come after they have tried a plethora of fast bowlers in the past decade. Some had cemented their place in the side, some looked good for a while but couldn't cope with injuries, some couldn't adapt with the changing demands of the modern game and some just faded away after a season or two.Let's have a look at a select few.​Mithun made his ODI debut against South Africa in February 2010, the series in which Sachin scored the first ever ODI double hundred. This was soon followed by Test debut against Sri Lanka in July.With a height above 6 ft and good pace, he looked like a promising future prospect for India. But he couldn't create much of an impact in the chances he got and played his last Test against West Indies in 2011.Injuries followed and his place was grabbed by other bowlers around. Without noticeable performances in the IPL, he soon faded away from selectors' radar. Although still a regular in Karnataka's Ranji side, a breakthrough in the national team looks tough for the 27 year old.​Career stats of Abhimanyu Mithun​​​​