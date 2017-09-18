10 cricketers who share their surnames with professions

#10 Vijay Merchant

Given that cricket is a game that is played in many countries across the globe, domestic tournaments ensure that more and more talent is unearthed to add more strength to the national outfits.In the process, we've seen some players with names that are eye-catching that bring out the whimsical meanings in them. Here are ten such cricketers' surnames which match the names of professions in the world.PS: This slider is aimed at only bringing out the comparisons. No offence intended, we respect the sport and the names!One of the most consistent domestic level batsmen that India has produced over time, Vijay Merchant holds the record for the highest batting average at the domestic level with 71.64, representing Mumbai.Opening the batting at the domestic and international circuit, Merchant enjoyed a rather successful career. Although he represented India only in 10 test matches, the Mumbaikar had a healthy batting average to his profile with 859 runs from 10 matches.In a career that spanned 18 years, Merchant was unfortunate to play only 10 test matches but made up at the domestic level and was one of the biggest influences in many victories for Mumbai.​​