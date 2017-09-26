10 best part-time bowlers in cricket right now

10 Kedar Jadhav

. ​​There are times in any form of cricket when the frontline bowlers are simply unable to stem the flow of runs or take wickets and the match seems to be drifting away. In such a situation, captain often turns to bowlers, who hardly ever bowl with the aim of turning the tide of the game by giving the batsmen a challenge they might not have seen coming.Part-timers are however rarely successful and more often than not, they go for runs. However, there are exceptions and there are part-time bowlers who are far better as bowlers than they are given credit for. This article looks at some of the best part-time bowlers plying their trade in international cricket at the moment.​​Kedar Jadhav might be classified as an all-rounder, but he hardly ever bowls for India and when he does, it is almost always as a last resort when nothing else seems to work. His round arm slow off spinning deliveries are what Kevin Pietersen would have called 'pie chuckers' but if the pitch is responsive and if it is a slow one, then Jadhav is notoriously difficult to get away. Case in point being his 3/29 v New Zealand last year in a spin rout. He might not bowl much but Virat Kohli will surely have him at the back of his mind when his frontline bowlers find it tough going.​