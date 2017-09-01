10 best innings played by Suresh Raina

#10- 81* vs England at Faridabad, 2006

. ​Suresh Raina, with his powerful pick-up shot over midwicket and inside-out drives in the covers, makes cricket look more beautiful and adventurous. The left-hander's energetic batting and sublime timing pump the adrenaline of spectators and he is regarded as one of the finest entertainers in cricket.The southpaw was an essential cog in India's middle order during the last decade and on several occasions, his fearless batting rescued India from a tight spot.Here is a compilation of ten such knocks which came from the willow of Suresh Raina.​In the pursuit of 227 runs against England, half of India's team was back in the pavilion in the 25th over with the score at 92. The Faridabad pitch was slowing doing, making it tough for the batsmen to play their shots and the bowling artillery of James Anderson, Andrew Flintoff, and Liam Plunkett was spitting venom.In such tense situation, two young turks soaked in the pressure and responded effectively. MS Dhoni played the second fiddle, while in the driver's seat was a 19-year-old Suresh Raina playing his 8th international inning.With their quick running between the wickets and calm heads, the duo built match-winning partnership and after Dhoni's fall, Raina guided India home along with Irfan Pathan. In the process, the left-hander completed his maiden half-century, and in style.​